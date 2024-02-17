Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,634 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE WMB opened at $34.31 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.