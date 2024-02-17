Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,634 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.
Williams Companies Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE WMB opened at $34.31 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.04.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Williams Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 68.32%.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
