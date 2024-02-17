Blair William & Co. IL Buys 397,020 Shares of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Free Report) by 713.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,020 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.75% of Real Good Food worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Real Good Food by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Real Good Food by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Real Good Food by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Real Good Food by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Real Good Food Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGF opened at $1.25 on Friday. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

