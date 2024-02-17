Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cognex by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after buying an additional 1,056,834 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $49,564,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Cognex by 54.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,423,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,772,000 after buying an additional 854,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after acquiring an additional 526,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.46%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

