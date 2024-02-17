Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM opened at $42.55 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.