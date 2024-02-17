Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 5,594 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of State Street by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 90.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

NYSE STT opened at $72.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

