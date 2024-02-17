Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,393,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 603,321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,163,000 after buying an additional 249,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 109,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCYO opened at $10.02 on Friday. Pure Cycle Co. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 35.45% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

