Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,247 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTW. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $29,367,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $277.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.33 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

