Blair William & Co. IL Sells 400 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,524,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,230,000 after purchasing an additional 792,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,376,000 after purchasing an additional 311,836 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,855,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,435,000 after purchasing an additional 304,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,959,000 after purchasing an additional 114,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

United States Steel Stock Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.04. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United States Steel

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.