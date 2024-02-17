Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 361,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 148,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 35.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 568,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 42.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 596,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 105.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,802,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 925,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

