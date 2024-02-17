Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $19.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Truist Financial lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CL King assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

BE opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 65.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 582,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 229,639 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $313,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $835,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 391.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.