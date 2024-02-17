Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Short Interest Update

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,420,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 18,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.77, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 560.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.