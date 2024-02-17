BMO Capital Markets Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $338.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $338.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $302.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,261.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $174.06 and a fifty-two week high of $308.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.46.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 63,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $17,583,344.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,543,558.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

