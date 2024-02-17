BMO Capital Markets Trims FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Target Price to $330.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $298.67.

NYSE FLT opened at $271.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.08. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

