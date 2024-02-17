Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Trimmed by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,896,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,228,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $33.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,716.84. 209,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,755. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,382.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3,844.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,546.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,228.41. The company has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,582.54.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

