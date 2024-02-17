Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$290.00 to C$350.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Boyd Group Services traded as high as C$307.45 and last traded at C$305.35, with a volume of 1928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$306.56.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC raised Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$295.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$295.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$284.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$258.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.67%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

