Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $1,450.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,005.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,245.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,158.28 and a 200 day moving average of $976.98. The firm has a market cap of $583.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom has a one year low of $572.10 and a one year high of $1,295.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

