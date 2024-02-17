Brokerages Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target at $74.86

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 25,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $1,867,997.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Gc Investments Llc sold 14,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $1,038,312.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 25,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $1,867,997.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 320,895 shares of company stock worth $25,107,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,029,422,000 after purchasing an additional 932,717 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $57,728,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $37,487,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 9,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 350,345 shares of the software’s stock worth $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 346,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTR opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.81, a PEG ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $92.92.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

