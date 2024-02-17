Brokerages Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Target Price at $30.73

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.73.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,750,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,640 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,618,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,183 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

