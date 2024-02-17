Brokerages Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Target Price at $113.77

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.77.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.6 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Shares of CFR stock opened at $108.57 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.