Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Target Price at $14.11

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of DEI opened at $13.75 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -52.88 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -292.31%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $114,497,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5,141.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,148,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,677,000 after buying an additional 6,030,852 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 902.3% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,030,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,237,000 after buying an additional 4,528,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 91.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,232,000 after buying an additional 3,411,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 271.4% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,152,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,375 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

