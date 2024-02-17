Brokerages Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT at $52.73

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,432,000 after purchasing an additional 555,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,259,000 after purchasing an additional 495,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,828 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,183,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,054,000 after purchasing an additional 214,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

