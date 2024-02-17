Brokerages Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) PT at $63.00

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KNX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,241 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,425.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 233,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 217,879 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 37.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 205,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 55,613 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 106,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.