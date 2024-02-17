Brokerages Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) PT at $63.00

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KNX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.3 %
KNX opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Knight-Swift Transportation
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.