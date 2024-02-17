Brokerages Set LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Target Price at $12.71

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

LXU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $597.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

