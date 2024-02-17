Brokerages Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Price Target at $12.75

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

NYSE:NIO opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.98. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Analysts expect that NIO will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NIO by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in NIO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.