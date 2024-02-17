Brokerages Set TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Target Price at $106.25

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,101,000 after buying an additional 1,002,121 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,949,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,069,000 after purchasing an additional 485,105 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,120,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,983,000 after purchasing an additional 322,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,131,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group stock opened at $85.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

