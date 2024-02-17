Brokerages Set TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Target Price at $106.25

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.50.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TKO Group Stock Performance
TKO Group stock opened at $85.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16.
About TKO Group
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.
See Also
