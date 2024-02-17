Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.22% of Bruker worth $19,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,958,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,553,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,867,000 after buying an additional 710,228 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bruker by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,840,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,478,000 after buying an additional 594,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Bruker by 4,042.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 312,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $81.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $84.84.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

