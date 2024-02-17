BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,030,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $11,800.00.

On Monday, February 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Friday, February 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $13,600.00.

On Friday, January 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $14,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $15,400.00.

On Monday, January 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $16,200.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $15,600.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

BFI opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in BurgerFi International by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

