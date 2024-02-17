Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $311.33.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $290.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $189.30 and a 52 week high of $315.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 154,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,111,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 486.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

