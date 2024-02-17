Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 14,259 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of APA worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,155,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,883. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.28.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

