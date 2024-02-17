Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,854 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco lifted its holdings in HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HP

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,681,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771,103. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.