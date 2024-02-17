Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,226. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

