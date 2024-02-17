Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Olin worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Olin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,132,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after acquiring an additional 57,364 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Olin by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 90,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,998,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 674,378 shares of company stock valued at $36,298,062 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OLN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 894,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,368. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

