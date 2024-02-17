Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 1,378 Shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.96% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. 1,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,683. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.45. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

