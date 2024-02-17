Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 781 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,033,000 after acquiring an additional 164,497 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,722,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,402,000 after acquiring an additional 102,708 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,792,000 after acquiring an additional 408,764 shares during the period.

VGLT stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.06. 1,403,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,978. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $67.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

