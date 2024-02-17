Cambria Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 79,489 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $204,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Voya Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,551,000 after buying an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $52,413,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Voya Financial by 34.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 42,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,171. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

VOYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

