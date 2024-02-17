Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Whirlpool by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,804,000 after purchasing an additional 924,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after buying an additional 541,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,731,000 after buying an additional 410,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $108.16. 748,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

