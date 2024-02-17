Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $724,000 Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 108,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,861. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.50%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

