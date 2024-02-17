Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,918 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 2.11% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 145.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BGFV stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 216,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $122.52 million, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 2.44. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.16.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

