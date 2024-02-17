Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of DXC Technology worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

NYSE:DXC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,491,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

