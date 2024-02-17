Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 15,456 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,984 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of CATY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,449. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

