Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 25,347 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,977,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Xerox by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,240,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,910,000 after purchasing an additional 271,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xerox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 133,551 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Xerox stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 997,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,047. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

