Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 148.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 58.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMST stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. 226,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $40,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,078.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $40,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,078.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $238,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,028 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

