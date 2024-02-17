Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 172,706 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,706 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Hilltop worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $15,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hilltop by 197.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 498,672 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hilltop by 523.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 551,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 463,071 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 111.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 371,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hilltop by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HTH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.20. 281,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,139. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $35.66.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.89 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at $292,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

