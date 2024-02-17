Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 581 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TRV. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.53. 2,029,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $219.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

