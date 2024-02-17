Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865,085 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 30.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 46,231 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Cameco by 20.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 49,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 89,660 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,517,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,778. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.