Canaccord Genuity Group Trims BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Target Price to C$3.25

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on BlackBerry from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
BlackBerry Price Performance
Insider Transactions at BlackBerry
In related news, Director Philip Gordon Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,650.00. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
