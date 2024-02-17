Capreit (CAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 15th

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

