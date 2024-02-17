CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $69.27 and last traded at $68.40, with a volume of 50137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.73.

The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $1,876,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CBIZ by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CBIZ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 57,993 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.