CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $69.27 and last traded at $68.40, with a volume of 50137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.73.
The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Sidoti cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Insider Transactions at CBIZ
In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CBIZ
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $1,876,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CBIZ by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CBIZ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 57,993 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CBIZ Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
