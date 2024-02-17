CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

CBIZ Stock Performance

NYSE:CBZ traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.55. 672,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.65. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.80.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti cut CBIZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

