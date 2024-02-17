CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,780 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of CBRE Group worth $32,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $96.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.43.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

